'Not Bad To Spend Few Days With God': Himanta Sarma On Ram Temple Event

It is better for us if we can attach ourselves to God, Himanta Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that if both Hindus and Muslims connect themselves with God during the sacred time of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, it will be better for all.

"We have got liberation after 500 years. So that is why for both Hindus and Muslims, it is not a bad thing to spend a few days with God before January 22," the Assam Chief Minister said at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma also refused to comment on AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal's recent controversial statement in which he appealed to Muslims to stay home from January 20 to 25.

"I don't want to comment on Badruddin Ajmal. I just want to say that, two days before and two days after January 22, it is a very sacred time. Magh month will also start, Magh Bihu is also here and the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will also happen. These days are very sacred, so it is better for us if we can attach ourselves to God much more during this period," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister attended a public meeting of Aronbarim Chingrim Ampeipi at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district on Monday.

The Assam Chief Minister also inaugurated welfare works worth Rs 168 crore in Karbi Anglong district.

On the other hand, the Assam Chief Minister said that the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, will attend the Golden Jubilee celebration programme of the Karbi Youth Festival.

"I come to Diphu to discuss and take stock of the preparations for the President of India's visit to Karbi Anglong. The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council has completed various welfare projects, including an auditorium with a capacity of 3000 seats and I inaugurated these projects," CM Sarma said.

As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

