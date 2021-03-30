'Not An Inch Lost': Army Chief On India-China Disengagement In Ladakh

The standoff began in April last when Chinese troops intruded into India's side of LAC (Representational)

Army Chief General MM Naravane, speaking on the India-China disengagement at Ladakh, emphasized today that India had not lost "an inch of land" and the situation was where it was before the dispute started.

"We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost," General Naravane told news agency ANI.

India and China last month began to pull back troops and battle tanks from the Pangong lake area high in the Himalayas. Similar disengagement is expected in other areas like Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.

The standoff began in April last when Chinese troops intruded into India's side of the Line of Actual Control or the de facto border in the Ladakh area.

