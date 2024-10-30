'Not A Small Development': Rajnath Singh On India-China Border Disengagement

After India and China reached a consensus on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that this is not a small development and after prolonged efforts, the country has achieved success.

Rajnath Singh met Army jawans at Meghna Stadium in Tezpur, Assam.

The Defence Minister also celebrated Diwali, ate meals, and lit diyas with the soldiers.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "I extend my congratulations to everyone as there has been a significant development recently concerning the border. India and China had been engaging in long-standing discussions at diplomatic and military levels to resolve certain territorial conflicts. After prolonged efforts, we have reached a consensus and achieved success."

"This is not a small development. We have achieved this milestone due to your (Army jawans) courage and dedication. The mutual dialogue with China was made possible because everyone recognised your bravery and valour," he added.

The Defence Minister also emphasised that India wishes to maintain good relations with its neighbours.

"This is India's clear policy. However, there are times when we must struggle to protect our borders," he said.

The disengagement process between India and China in Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh was completed today, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday.

India has been working towards resolving this long-standing dispute to restore the pre-April 2020 situation, prior to the onset of Chinese aggression in the area.

On October 21, India announced an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ending the over four-year military standoff.

The border standoff between India and China, which began in 2020 in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, was triggered by Chinese military actions and led to a prolonged strain on bilateral relations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia, where both leaders welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Rajnath Singh was to visit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today but due to bad weather conditions, his visit was diverted to Assam.

"I consider myself fortunate that I received the opportunity to be among you on the eve of Diwali. I was scheduled to be in Tawang today. My 'Badakhana' was also scheduled to be held in Tawang with the brave soldiers there. But perhaps, God didn't want that. He wanted me to attend the 'Badakhana' with the brave soldiers in Tezpur," the Defence Minister said.

"The joy of any festival increases even more when celebrated with family. The bigger the family, the greater the joy. So, I make an effort to celebrate Diwali with my larger family - my armed forces family. That is why, I am celebrating Diwali this year with you, in Tezpur," he added.

Notably, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of celebrating Diwali with troops in forward areas, the top defence brass of the country is also celebrating the festival with troops in different locations across the country.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan is celebrating Diwali with troops deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar Command in Port Blair and took part in festivities there.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi is celebrating the festival with naval troops at Porbandar in Gujarat which sees a lot of action related to nefarious activities from the Pakistan side and smuggling of contraband.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh would be celebrating the festival with troops in the Jammu and Kashmir sector.

