In Pics: Flash Floods, Landslides Hit Several Northeastern States, 34 Dead

At least 34 people have died in floods and landslides in the northeastern states - Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and others - over the last three days.

Multiple agencies have been engaged in providing relief and rescuing stranded people using various means, including an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and boats, according to officials.

In Meghalaya, 10 districts have been affected by flash floods and landslides.

More than 10,000 people have been affected by flash floods in Tripura.

In Assam, 764 villages across 19 districts have been hit in flash floods, affecting 3.6 lakh people.

With two more deaths today, the toll of flood and landslides in Assam have gone up to 10.

The Bramhaputra river is flowing above the danger mark in Dibrugarh, Neematighat.

Five other rivers are flowing above the danger levels. More than 10,000 people have been moved to relief camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of every possible help to the flood-hit areas. He has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur.