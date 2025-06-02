In Pics: Flash Floods, Landslides Hit Several Northeastern States, 34 Dead

Rescue personnel assist locals to move to a safer place at a flood-affected area in Agartala
At least 34 people have died in floods and landslides in the northeastern states - Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and others - over the last three days.
Multiple agencies have been engaged in providing relief and rescuing stranded people using various means, including an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter and boats, according to officials.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of every possible help to the flood-hit areas. He has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur.
