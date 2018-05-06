North India Owes Fertility To Uttarakhand, Says UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath added that Uttarakhand was being driven in the right direction by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath said the land disputes between UP and Uttarakhand will soon be resolved. (File) Rishikesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the credit for making north India the most fertile land in the country goes to Uttarakhand, since Ganga and Yamuna originate here.



"Two mighty rivers - the Ganga and Yamuna - originate from Uttarakhand and it is because of these rivers that north India is the most fertile area in the country," he said at a ceremony in Rishikesh to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Mahayogi Gorakshanath in a newly built temple.



He said Uttarakhand which has a temple at each mountain peak and from where many young boys have joined the army has so much to be proud of. Chardham where people from across the country and abroad come to pay obeisance is also a part of the state.



Describing Uttarakhand as the land where he was born, Yogi Adityanath said the long standing land disputes between UP and Uttarakhand will soon be resolved as it is among the priorities of the governments of both states.



"It has been Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's priority from the very outset. Even I feel there should be no land disputes between the states. Talks have started in a positive atmosphere and I am sure we will resolve all the issues soon," he said.



Yogi Adityanath added that Uttarakhand was being driven in the right direction in the able hands of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who had brought about transparency in the state. He also expressed gratitude to Mahanth Narhari for building a temple in the name of Mahayogi Gorakshanath and holding a grand event to mark the occasion.



Mr Rawat, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal also attended the event.



