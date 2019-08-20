North India Floods Updates: At Least 58 Dead After Heavy Rain In 5 States

At least 58 people have died due to heavy rain in the northern states and several thousands have been evacuated. Landslides were reported in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, leaving many tourists and residents stranded in the area. The water-level in the Yamuna in Delhi has risen to dangerous levels forcing the evacuation of more than 10,000 people from the low-lying areas in the capital. Dozens of homes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district were washed away after a cloudburst.

Schools have been shut after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand. The government in Punjab has declared the flood situation as a natural calamity and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has allocated Rs 100 crore relief to the affected districts in the state.

Here are the updates on floods in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab: