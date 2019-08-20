North India Floods Updates: At Least 58 Dead After Heavy Rain In 5 States

New Delhi:
A village in Ludhiana after heavy rain. Punjab government declared the current floods a natural calamity
At least 58 people have died due to heavy rain in the northern states and several thousands have been evacuated. Landslides were reported in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, leaving many tourists and residents stranded in the area. The water-level in the Yamuna in Delhi has risen to dangerous levels forcing the evacuation of more than 10,000 people from the low-lying areas in the capital. Dozens of homes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district were washed away after a cloudburst.
Schools have been shut after the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand. The government in Punjab has declared the flood situation as a natural calamity and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has allocated Rs 100 crore relief to the affected districts in the state.
Here are the updates on floods in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab:
Heavy rain in northern parts of the country has claimed at least 58 lives in the last two days. Several landslides in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand left tourists and residents stranded in some villages. Officials said many of them have been rescued, though hundreds of tourists are still stranded in Himachal Pradesh. Although rain subsided across the region on Monday, rivers in several parts of the region are overflowing, officials said. Thirty-two people have died and eight are missing in Uttarakhand, while 26 have died in Himachal Pradesh.
The Kailash Mansarovar yatra through via the Lipulekh route was stopped due to landslides. Pithoragarh district magistrate VK Jogdande said the 17th batch of 56 pilgrims was called back to Dharchula base camp. Most rivers in Uttarakhand are overflowing, with the Ganga crossing the danger mark in Haridwar and flowing close to it in Rishikesh.
Indian Air Force helicopters carried dramatic rescue operations in Jammu and Karnal districts on Monday. Cloudbursts have wreaked havoc at dozens of villages in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, washing away homes and damaging farm land.
In Delhi, the water level in the Yamuna has risen to 205.94 metres, above the danger mark of 205.3 metres. Over 10,000 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in the national capital. A Delhi government official said the water level is expected to rise further as Haryana has released a large amount of water from a barrage on Monday.
