Non-Veg Party At Surat School Sparks Row, Principal Suspended

The incident came to light after a video of people eating chicken and mutton items during a get-together inside the premises of Primary School No 342 in the city's Godadara area went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

The Principal will also face a departmental inquiry. (Representational)
Surat:

A non-vegetarian party in the premises of a government-run school in Surat city of Gujarat has created a huge controversy and led to the suspension of the principal.

The principal of the government-run school has been suspended for allegedly organising the non-veg party in the premises without the permission of authorities, an official said on Monday, adding he will also face a departmental inquiry.

It was revealed that the get-together was held on Sunday afternoon and a banner in Telugu on the main gate of the school suggested it was a re-union of students who studied in the institute between 1987 and 1991.

As the video of the non-veg feast went viral on social media and invited backlash from users, the Primary Education Committee (PEC) of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), which runs the school, ordered a probe on Sunday evening.

Based on the findings of the probe, the PEC on Monday ordered the suspension of school principal Prabhakar Eligatin, the official said.

"This is indeed a condemnable act because we can see non-veg being served to people (at get-together). No permission was taken from authorities for this event inside the school. We have suspended the school principal for tarnishing our image. A departmental inquiry will also be conducted against him," said committee chairman Rajendra Kapadia.

In his defence, Eligatin claimed the non-veg items were brought from outside the school and he was not present when they were served to former students of the institute.

"It was a reunion of past students and many of them came here with their children from abroad. We had planned to organise the get-together at a farmhouse, but it was cancelled at the last moment," said the suspended principal.

"It was then decided to organise reunion on the backside of the school on Sunday. Non-veg items were brought from outside by them. I was not present at that time," Eligatin stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

