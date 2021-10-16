Non-Native Gol-Gappa Seller Shot Dead In Srinagar In 8th Such Killing

Killing of non-native civilians by terrorists have increased in the last few weeks in Jammu and Kashmir

A non-native hawker in Srinagar was shot dead by terrorists today, in the eighth such killing of civilians in the past two weeks.

"A non-local vendor, Arvind Kumar, was killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar," senior police officer Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

The terrorists shot the hawker at point-blank range, sources said.

A spate of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir had led to exodus of several Kashmiri Pandits living in transit camps last over a week ago. Dozens of families - many government employees who returned to the valley after being given jobs under the Prime Minister's special employment scheme for Kashmiri migrants - have quietly left accommodations.

"Strongly condemn the killing of street vendor Arvind Kumar in a terror attack in Srinagar today. This is yet another case of a civilian being targeted like this. All Arvind Kumar did was come to Srinagar in search of earning opportunities and it's reprehensible that he was murdered," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.