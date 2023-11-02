Curbs On Construction, Entry Of Diesel Trucks As Delhi Pollution Worsens

The average Air Quality Index for Delhi stood at 402 at 5 pm.

As a haze enveloped Delhi and air pollution levels breached the 'severe' mark in many areas, a central pollution panel on Thursday banned non-essential construction activity in the National Capital Region and the entry of diesel trucks into the city.

Several other measures will also come into effect as part of Stage III of the Graded Action Response Plan, which was framed to tackle the annual surge in pollution in the Capital and the surrounding areas.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Thursday by a sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management, which is tasked with devising ways to combat pollution in NCR and the areas around it. During the meeting, it was noted that the average Air Quality Index for Delhi stood at 402 at 5 pm and it was expected to increase further because of the "highly unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions".

When the AQI level goes above 400, it is considered 'severe'. This is when the air pollution can affect healthy people and have a serious impact on those who have existing illnesses.

As per the GRAP-III provisions, there will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR, except for essential projects like those related to national security, the railways, Metro and sanitation.

Measures like sweeping of roads and daily sprinkling of water with dust suppressants ahead of peak hours will also be taken. Citizens have been encouraged to use public transportation.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality in October this year was the worst since 2020, with meteorologists attributing it to the absence of rainfall in recent months. The spike in stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana as well as prevailing weather conditions, which are allowing particulate matter to settle and not get dispersed, are making the AQI worse.

Health professionals have expressed concern that air pollution is increasing asthma and lung issues among children and the elderly, according to a report by news agency PTI.

"We are recording a surge in the number of irritative bronchitis infections. It is recommended that people suffering from respiratory issues such as chronic bronchitis and asthma take their medicines regularly and do not go out in the open unless absolutely necessary," Jugal Kishore, the head of the medicine department at Safdarjung Hospital, was quoted as saying. He also advised people in Delhi-NCR to use air purifiers.