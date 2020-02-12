Non-Bailable Warrants Against 2 Khalistan Terrorists In Arms Drop Case

The non-bailable arrest warrants have been issued by a special NIA court. (Representational)

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Punjab's Mohali has issued non-bailable warrants against two terrorists belonging to the Khalistan Zindabad Force, in a case related to dropping of arms and ammunition in Punjab using drones originating from Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Ranjeet Singh Neeta, who is based in Pakistan at present, and Gurmeet Singh alias Bagga from Punjab's Hoshiarpur and now lives in Germany, officials said.

The case against them pertains to dropping of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and fake Indian currency notes in September last year in the Indian territory at Chola Sahib in Punjab by drones that originated from Pakistan.

"Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Singh were involved in trafficking of illegal arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices and FICNs into India to further terrorist activities," an NIA spokesperson said.

"Investigation has disclosed that the two have been able to recruit certain individuals from Punjab for carrying out terror activities," the spokesperson added. Nine people have been arrested in this case till now and the probe is ongoing, he said.