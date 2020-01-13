Nomination Process For Delhi Assembly Election To Begin Tomorrow

As many as 70 returning officers' offices will be accepting nominations. List of the same has been published in the form of a public notice.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 as announced by the election commission on January 6 (Representational)

New Delhi:

The nomination process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election will start from tomorrow in the office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The process will be held from 11 am till 3 pm.

The last date of filing nomination is January 21. Date for scrutiny of nomination is January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

There are 13,750 polling stations in 2,689 locations.

According to 2015 data by Delhi CEO, altogether 1,413 nomination papers were received. As many as 231 candidates were rejected. The final figure of contesting candidates were jotted down to 673.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 as announced by the election commission on January 6. Result will be announced on February 11.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from January 6 immediately after election dates were announced.

