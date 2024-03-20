Nomination Process Begins For Lok Sabha Elections After Poll Body Notice

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases.

The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and Union territories for the 2024 general elections with the Election Commission on behalf of the President issuing its notification.

Candidates contesting in the elections must file their nomination papers within a specified timeframe. The last date for filing nomination papers for most constituencies is March 27. However, in Bihar, due to a festival, the deadline is extended to March 28. Candidates also have the option to withdraw their nomination before a specified deadline. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 20 for most constituencies, and April 2 for Bihar.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Each phase will cover different constituencies across various states and Union territories. The results of the election will be announced on June 4.

The first phase of polling includes states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

Simultaneous Elections

Simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and assembly will be held in four states: Sikkim, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Jammu and Kashmir, under President's Rule since 2018, will not have simultaneous elections due to security concerns.

By-elections will also be conducted for 26 assembly seats across multiple states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

Election Commission's Measures

The Election Commission has taken several measures to ensure fair and transparent elections. Special attention is given to combatting fake news on social media, with severe penalties for dissemination.

Strict guidelines are in place to prevent hate speeches and maintain the integrity of the electoral process.

Special provisions are made for elderly voters above the age of 85 and persons with disabilities, allowing them to vote from home.

Approximately 82 lakh voters fall under the category of those above the age of 85.

