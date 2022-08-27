Noida Twin Towers' Demolition Tomorrow, Preparations In Final Leg: 10 Facts

Over 3,700 kg of explosives have been placed around the twin towers and connected, project officials said. A final check-up of the connections is being conducted today.

The only task remaining now is interconnecting the twin towers and placing a 100-metre-long cable from the structures to the exploder. The exploder is the spot from where the demolition would be initiated on Sunday.

Mumbai-based company Edifice Engineering has been tasked with demolishing the two towers following a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

People in nearby societies have already started moving out with their belongings. Around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village societies have been asked to leave their houses for a day by 7 am on Sunday.

The cable from the exploder to the 100m tall illegal twin towers will only be laid after 7 am tomorrow, once all the societies in the vicinity have been vacated.

"Once all teams get down from the buildings, the two buildings Apex and Ceyane, have to be interconnected. After that a 100-metre-long cable would be run from the towers to the exploder to demolish the buildings," Edifice Engineering's project manager Mayur Mehta said.

Diversions would be placed on roads leading to the twin towers in Noida Sector 93A from Sunday morning while the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Noida police has assigned over 400 personnel who will be deployed near the twin towers tomorrow.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force and Uttar Pradesh's Provincial Armed Constabulary would also be at the spot for any contingencies.