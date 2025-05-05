Advertisement
Noida Teen Found Hanging Inside Neighbour's House, Family Alleges Murder: Cops

In-charge of Sector-113 police station, Krishna Gopal Sharma said the teen was found hanging inside the house in Sorkha Pushta area on Sunday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Noida Teen Found Hanging Inside Neighbour's House, Family Alleges Murder: Cops
Police said a probe is underway.
Noida:

A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a neighbour's house in Noida, with his family alleging he was murdered by some local youths with whom he had an altercation two days ago, police said on Monday.

In-charge of Sector-113 police station, Krishna Gopal Sharma said the teen was found hanging inside the house in Sorkha Pushta area on Sunday.

The officer said the teen's family alleged he was murdered after he had an alteraction with some youths two days prior to the incident.

However, post-mortem report has not confirmed any signs of murder, Sharma said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Noida, Noida Suicide
