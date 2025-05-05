Noida Teen Found Hanging Inside Neighbour's House, Family Alleges Murder: Cops

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 14-year-old boy was found hanging in Noida. The incident occurred at a neighbor's house in Sorkha Pushta area. Police are investigating claims of murder by local youths after a fight.

A 14-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a neighbour's house in Noida, with his family alleging he was murdered by some local youths with whom he had an altercation two days ago, police said on Monday.

In-charge of Sector-113 police station, Krishna Gopal Sharma said the teen was found hanging inside the house in Sorkha Pushta area on Sunday.

The officer said the teen's family alleged he was murdered after he had an alteraction with some youths two days prior to the incident.

However, post-mortem report has not confirmed any signs of murder, Sharma said, adding that further investigation is underway.

