Noida Man Kills Wife, Throws Body In Yamuna River; Arrested: Cops

According to police, the accused admitted to having strangled his wife to death. (Representational)

A man who suspected his wife of an extramarital affair was on Tuesday arrested on charges of murdering her and throwing the body tied with bricks and stuffed in a rack into the Yamuna river, police said. The couple – Shravan and Usha – both in their mid 30s lived in the Chhatanga Khurd village in the Jewar police station area, they said.

"On Monday, Shravan lodged a missing person's complaint about his wife at the local police station and the same day, Usha's family members, who live in Aligarh, also approached the police alleging she had been killed by Shravan," a senior police officer said.

"Shravan was taken into custody for questioning. He admitted to having strangled his wife to death on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He then stuffed the body in a sack and filled it with some bricks before dumping it in the Yamuna," the officer said.

During further interrogation, Shravan, a daily wage earner, revealed that he believed that his wife had an extramarital affair with a person in their village because of which they would frequently fight, the officer said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) was lodged against Shravan at the Jewar police station on Tuesday, police said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force and specialist divers from Meerut were engaged to fish out the body from the Yamuna, they added.

