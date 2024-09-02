Noida Man, 27, On Solo Bike Ride In Ladakh, Dies Of Altitude Sickness

He was the only child of his parents. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man from Noida who went on a solo bike trip to Leh died due to oxygen deficiency on August 29, a report said. Chinmay Sharma, a digital marketing executive, worked with a firm based in Noida. He was the only child of his parents.

Chinmay left for the trip on August 22, four days later on August 26, he informed his father that he was experiencing a headache, Times of India reported. His father advised him to take rest and seek medical attention.

Later that day, the 27-year-old told his father that he was facing difficulty in breathing. His father asked the hotel manager in Leh to take his son to the hospital. On August 29, Chinmay Sharma died during treatment, just hours before his parents could reach Leh.

The man hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar. His parents are teachers in Muzzafarnagar.

Leh is at an altitude of 10,000 feet and is a high-altitude desert area. It is recommended to acclimatize for at least three days to avoid high-altitude sickness.

High altitude sickness occurs when the body is exposed to low oxygen levels and changes in air pressure too quickly. The symptoms include headache, vomiting, fatigue, shortness of breath, and nausea.

There are three types of altitude sickness: Altitude Mountain Sickness (AMS) is the mildest form of altitude sickness. High-altitude cerebral oedema (HACE) is a more serious form of AMS. High-altitude pulmonary oedema (HAPE) can quickly become life-threatening.