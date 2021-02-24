Activist Nodeep Kaur And Controversy Over Her Arrest - 10-Point Guide

Nodeep Kaur's bail plea pertaining to a charge of attempt to murder was to be taken up today. She had also alleged that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The state, however, only produced the medical report of her associate Shiv Kumar, who faces similar charges. The next hearing on her bail plea has, thus, been set for February 26.

Not much was heard or known about the labour activist till February 6 when Meena Harris tweeted saying, "23-year-old labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was arrested, tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody." Her tweet carried images of a mob in India burning her own photo and another of a masked woman holding up a poster demanding Ms Kaur's release.

Ms Kaur was arrested on January 12 when she had joined a protest by labourers at the Kundli border point between Delhi and Haryana. The protest, demanding higher wages, coincided with the ongoing farmers' agitation against three new central laws and was also in solidarity with it. Kundli is among the many border points where the protesting farmers have camped up over the past many months.

A battery of charges - murder, extortion, theft, rioting, unlawful assembly, extortion, and criminal intimidation - was made against her following her arrest. Lodged in Haryana's Karnal jail now, Ms Kaur hails from Punjab's Muktsar district. She was later granted bail in two separate cases - extortion and criminal intimidation.

She had been working at a firm in Kundli Industrial Area in Sonipat, around 3 kilometres from the Delhi-Haryana border point.

Her sister Rajveer Kaur had alleged that Ms Kaur "has been beaten up in the police station by male staff and has even been sexually assaulted. There are injuries in her private parts. There should be strict action." She also said that the government was afraid of the unity of workers and farmers.

The police have denied all charges and called them "concocted". They allege that Ms Kaur's attack had resulted in injuries to police personnel, including a woman constable. They referred to the allegation of sexual assault as an "afterthought".

On February 8, the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes asked the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to ensure relief for Ms Kaur.