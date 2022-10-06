'Butterfly Counts...': Nobel Prize Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore Ahead Of 2022 Reveal

Nobel Prize on social media has in the past, too, made several tributes to Rabindranath Tagore.

The Nobel Prize Twitter account today posted a photograph of 1913 winner Rabindranath Tagore with a tribute, ahead of the announcement of the 2022 literature prize that went to French author Annie Ernaux.

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The tweet quoted one of his verses — "The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough" — and described his poetry as "sensitive, fresh and beautiful".

"The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough."



- Rabindranath Tagore, awarded the 1913 Nobel Prize in Literature for his sensitive, fresh and beautiful poetry. He became the first non-European literature laureate. pic.twitter.com/0A0HjkwRai — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

On Instagram, too, the Nobel Prize handle posted a photo and one of his quotes on September 27.

Its Facebook and Twitter handles have carried similar posts earlier with different photographs.

Rabindranath Tagore(1861-1941), who wrote in Bengali and English across genres, was also a music composer and painter, besides being a philosopher and socio-political reformer. He and his works influenced India's freedom movement, including its leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The national anthems of both India and Bangladesh are his creations.

The Nobel Prize 1913 citation says he won it "because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West".

Today on the Nobel social media handles, his was not the only photo shared.

American novelist Ernest Hemingway, who won the the 1954 literature prize, was paid a tribute, too, citing one of his lines about how "all good books are alike".

Another landmark winner like Rabindranath Tagore who got a tribute was Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to have got the literature Nobel (1993).

One of the most powerful and distinguished storytellers of our time: Toni Morrison, became the first African American woman to be awarded a #NobelPrize when she received the literature prize in 1993.



Stay tuned to find out the recipient(s) of the 2022 literature prize! pic.twitter.com/szTSRemXOw — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

A video explaining how the winner is selected was posted as well.

The literature winner was the fourth Nobel prize announcement since October 3. The committee is to announce winners in six categories. Those for Medicine, Physics and Chemistry were announced already.

This year's #NobelPrize laureate in literature Annie Ernaux has said that writing is a political act, opening our eyes for social inequality. For this purpose she uses language as “a knife”, as she calls it, to tear apart the veils of imagination. pic.twitter.com/TQm6rxjvMp — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 6, 2022

Tomorrow, the Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded, for which Indian fact-checkers Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair of AltNews are reported to be among the choices.

Winners in Economics will be the last to be announced, on October 10.