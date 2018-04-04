As Parliament Nearly Washed Out, NDA Lawmakers Won't Take Salary

The move comes just months after the government made sure that lawmakers do not miss out their share of the pay hike by making this provision part of the Finance Bill presented as part of the Union Budget.
Ananth Kumar's announcement at a hurriedly-convened media briefing comes amid speculation that the government was in favour of adjourning parliament tomorrow, instead of Friday as scheduled earlier.
The decision is seen as an effort to pin the blame for the disruptions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the opposition that had moved a no-confidence motion against the government.
"The Congress is engaging in anti-democratic politics by stopping important bills from being passed leading to criminal wastage of taxpayers' money," the Union Minister said.
