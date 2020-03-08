No Weapons, Drugs Will Be Found In Any Gurukuls: Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev said all temples, mosques, gurukuls and madrasas should be searched across India (File)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said he can guarantee that no drugs or weapons will be found if gurukuls across the country was searched.

His remarks came in response to a question about purported allegations concerning Acharyakulam run by Patanjali Yogpeeth.

"I am shocked. I am hearing it for the first time. Search all madrasas, temples. Search the Vedic schools, gurukuls, from Acharyakulams run by Patanjali Yogpeeth to shishu mandirs. I can guarantee, no weapons or drugs will be found in any temple or gurukul of India. Others should also give such a guarantee that nothing illegal happens in masjids and madrasas," he said.

Acharyakulam is a school-based on Vedic-cum-modern education run by Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar. It is a residential educational institution for students from class 5 to 12.