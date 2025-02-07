No Number Plates, Papers: In Madhya Pradesh, Law For All, But Not Cops

Government laws and regulations are meant to be equal for all, but what happens when those responsible for enforcing them openly violate them?

In a shocking revelation, the Madhya Pradesh Police has been found flouting traffic regulations such as operating vehicles without registration certificates or number plates.

If a common citizen is found driving a vehicle or a two-wheeler without a fitness certificate, he or she is penalised with a fine ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, and Rs 10,000 for a repeat offender. However, the state police force - tasked with upholding the Motor Vehicles Act - operates its own fleet without adhering to such rules.

Kishore Kumar, a police driver for 38 years, said: "I have never seen any document for our vehicles. Officers say these vehicles are not insured. Maintenance is not done on time, and fitness deteriorates due to excessive use. Not all vehicles are insured."

To be sure, the Motor Vehicles Act does not mandate central and state government-owned vehicles, used for purposes not connected with any commercial enterprise, to have an insurance.

The Vajra vehicle, designed to handle riots, fights and violence, is itself in dire condition. Its seats and dashboard require maintenance but it continues to be operational. Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Prasad said: "They say work is ongoing."

Tata Sumos are no longer available in the automobile market, but it remains in active service for the police. When we questioned its presence in the police control room, policeman Ramakant said: "Senior officers will tell".

Besides, the crane that tows vehicles of traffic rule violators is itself in a poor condition. Its windows barely open, doors do not close properly, and the fitness certificate is missing.

Constable Shiv Kumar said: "I don't know about the papers and fitness. Fitness has to be managed somehow. There are no papers for the vehicle."

A police personnel assigned to one such crane confidently claimed that all documents are in order, but when questioned further, gave vague responses. Constable Shyam Singh remarked: "We have all the documents... There is insurance. If the engine is good, the vehicle is fit... Meet me when you are free."

The question remains - who will take responsibility for ensuring that those who enforce the law abide by it themselves and ensure all papers are in place?

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said: "Compensation is given as per court orders. Police vehicles are not insured at the state level, and fitness is not compromised."

Rajendra Upadhyay, district prosecution officer, said: "Government vehicles are exempted, but if an accident occurs due to the driver's fault, compensation is the driver's responsibility. If the vehicle was being used for official duty, the government steps in."

SC Tripathi, retired Directorate General of Police (DGP), questioned the exemptions to government vehicles.

"If common citizens must insure their vehicles, why not the police? The government saves money by avoiding insurance but pays compensation when required. If courts start enforcing larger payouts, the government may rethink its stance," he said.

In the past year alone, dozens of road accidents involving government vehicles have been reported across the state. Victims face lengthy battles for compensation, while the police continue to operate without accountability.