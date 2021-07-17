'No Truth To It': BS Yediyurappa Stamps Out Resignation Buzz Again

BS Yediyurappa has been downplaying the dissent against him

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa today for the second time in less than 24 hours shut down the resignation rumours swirling around him, declaring "there's no truth in it".

"There is no truth in it...I will come back to Delhi in the first week of next month," the 78-year-old Chief Minister told a posse of reporters in Kannada in the national capital.

Mr Yediyurappa said he is seeking cooperation on the Mekedatu project and will meet Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda during the day.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been in conflict over a planned irrigation project by Karnataka in the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

Mr Yediyurappa, who flew into Delhi on a special flight with his son Vijayendra, had yesterday laughed off suggestions of leadership change in the state and had tossed the question back to reporters with an inviting bait: "I don't know of any rumour about leadership change. You tell me." The comments came after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Notes of discord in the Karnataka BJP have been growing for months with several leaders openly challenging the Chief Minister and facing little admonishment from the top leadership.

Defying warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership, disgruntled BJP leaders like Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and legislative council member AH Vishwanath have mounted blistering attacks on Mr Yediyurappa. His critics complain about alleged interference in the administration by his son Vijayendra.

Recently, the BJP's state in-charge, Arun Singh, had visited the state and met the ruling party's MLAs. He underlined that the Chief Minister had the backing of the party leadership and said that Mr Yediyurappa and his government had been doing good work.

A powerful Lingayat leader, Mr Yediyurappa has been downplaying the dissent against him. One or two people saying something in media is creating misunderstanding, said the veteran leader last month, assuring it is not new and has been happening since the beginning.