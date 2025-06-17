No Supreme Court Relief For 17 Thane Buildings Marked For Demolition

The demolition of 17 properties in Maharashtra's Thane, ordered by the Bombay High Court will proceed as scheduled. The Supreme Court, which was hearing a petition challenging the High Court order today, refused to interfere with it. The Bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan, which was hearing the matter, also applauded the move by the High Court.

The petitioner has contended that at least 400 families live in these 17 buildings and they would become homeless if these are demolished.

The petitioner is the owner of one such unit. He has claimed that his right is being violated.

Shortly after the hearing started today, Justice Manmohan remarked that the petitioner should not be heard.

"Kudos to the High Court for taking a right decision. See, you encroached on some third party's land and built a property without taking any sanctions... There is no rule of law and please see, these are persons with underworld connections," Justice Manmohan added.

On June12, the Bombay High Court passed the interim order directing the Thane Municipal Corporation to demolish 17 buildings, constructed illegally by builders with links to the underworld.

The top court passed strong remarks, saying these builders had constructed these structures without following due procedure and on the land of a third party.

The court also expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the High Court through its interim order to demolish all these buildings.

The High Court had issued directions empowering the Municipal Corporation to proceed with the demolition without awaiting any further order.

Taking a stern note of illegal constructions within the limits of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court had ordered a judicial inquiry into the of 17 allegedly unauthorised structures, including multi-storied buildings, in Shil Daighar near Mumbra.

Expressing "shock" over illegal constructions and delay in action, the High Court has directed the Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner to conduct a survey of all illegal structures across its wards including developing areas and green zones and act against them.