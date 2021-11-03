No Submissions, No More Evidence: Former Mumbai Top Cop To Probe Panel

Param Bir Singh Singh is facing five police cases in Maharashtra.

Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh filed an affidavit today before the Justice Chandiwal Commission that was set up to investigate his allegations against Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Mr Deshmukh was arrested early on Tuesday in a corruption case. He will be in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till November 6.



Mr Singh, however, said he does not want to make any submissions before the committee. He also said he has nothing more to add apart from what has been stated in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.



"I have nothing to depose before the commission and I do not wish to cross-examine any party," he said.



The inquiry commission headed by retired Bombay High Court judge, Justice (Retired) Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal, had re-issued a bailable warrant against the former Mumbai Police commissioner for not appearing before it in September. The Maharashtra government formed the one-member commission earlier this year.

Mr Singh is also facing five police cases in Maharashtra and a look-out circular that was also issued against him.

Besides, two open inquiries have also been initiated against him by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau after corruption allegations were made against him.

Param Bir Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police chief in March after the arrest of Sachin Waze – a police officer who was later sacked and arrested in the case of an explosives-filled vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Mr Singh then accused then home minister Mr Deshmukh of asking Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The NCP leader, who denied the allegation, soon stepped down as minister and is facing CBI investigation.