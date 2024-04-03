Water Supply Problem In Parts Of Delhi? What Jal Board Says

Media reports suggesting that daily production and supply of water by Delhi Jal Board has come down substantially are not "supported by facts", said the Delhi water body refuting the claims.

"Such apprehensions and reports are devoid of any merit and not supported by facts or data. DJB categorically states that is no shortfall or reduction in the supply of water by DJB and optimum quantum of water is produced (from water, treatment plants and borewells) daily and supplied to the people of Delhi through piped network and through adequate number of tankers at the critical areas," said the Jal Board.

The agency cited data saying that the average production and supply of water during March 24-April 2 is 990.18 million Gallons/day (MGD) which is far better than 967.46 MGD produced and supplied last year during the same period.

"DJB assures the people of Delhi that focused attention is given continuously for the production and supply of water to the people of Delhi," the Delhi agency said in a statement, adding that it is geared up to meet the demand in the upcoming summer season.

It further said that "action has also been initiated" to address the long-standing problem of high ammonia content in raw water (which has been affecting the optimum production of water, occasionally) through an appropriate technological intervention.

Earlier today, Delhi Water Minister Atishi directed the Delhi chief secretary to reassess the water supply in the city and submit a report detailing an action plan to mitigate the shortage in the identified areas, an official order said.

Atishi released a list of areas from where she has received frequent complaints of water shortage, directing the chief secretary to take action.