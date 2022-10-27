No Senior Bihar, Bengal Officials At Event Chaired By Amit Shah: Sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 2-day event in Surajkund in Haryana. (File photo)

The two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers - chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah - will not see representation from the chief ministers of two opposition-ruled states who also hold their state's Home portfolio, NDTV has learnt.

According to sources, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar - both of them also hold home portfolio in their respective state governments - are not attending the meet at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28. The two leaders are also not sending top officials from the state, sources said.

The Mamata Banerjee government is not sending state home secretary BP Gopalika or director general of police Manoj Malviya, according to an official. Instead, additional director general (home guard) and West Bengal resident commissioner in New Delhi will attend the event.

"The state would be represented by additional director general (home guard) Niraj Kumar Singh accompanied by West Bengal resident commissioner in New Delhi, Ram Das Meena in two day 'Chintan Shivir'," the senior official told NDTV.

Bihar is being represented by state DGP SK Singhal and Home Commissioner Chetanya Prasad.

The two-day "Chintan Shivir" is likely to be attended by state home secretaries, director generals of police and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations.

Sources aware of the initiative said that the country's internal security would be the focus of the meeting in which an entire gamut of issues ranging from the modernisation of the police force and dangers of drug cartels to firefighting preparedness and laws governing enemy property would come up for discussion.

The home ministers are also likely to get one-on-one time slots with Mr Shah during the two days as the Union home minister would be staying at Surajkund for the meet.

Through the 'Chintan Shivir, the centre plans to prepare an action plan for the implementation of 'Vision 2047' and 'Panch Pran' announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, an official statement said.

PM Modi will address the 'Chintan Shivir' through video conferencing on October 28.