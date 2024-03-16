'No Scope For Hiding Things In Democracy': Election Chief On Electoral Bonds

The Election Commission, asked about political funding through electoral bonds -- a process scrapped recently by the Supreme Court -- said today that it was "all for transparency". "There is no scope for hiding things in democracy," said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

The Commission is always in favour of transparency and remained so when submitted its response to the issue in the Supreme Court," Mr Kumar said.

On whether it is possible induce political parties to reveal the amounts of donation, as happens in the US, he said the country also has to ask and find a solution through an instrument where the donor's identity is also not disclosed.