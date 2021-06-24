No Salary Cuts: What Nita Ambani Said At Reliance AGM

Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson Nita Ambani the pandemic is a humanitarian crisis.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation of its employees throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation's founder and chairperson, said today.

At the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL, Nita Ambani said: "The COVID-19 pandemic is a humanitarian crisis. It has tested the very spirit of humanity. But even in the darkest hour, our spirit has shone brightly. We as a people have come together and fought this battle. We did not cut salaries, bonuses, or any other compensation for our employees throughout the Covid situation."

She also talked about how Reliance has contributed to India's fight against COVID-19.

"India faced an acute shortage of oxygen as soon as Covid cases began to surge earlier this year. Reliance swung into action on a war footing immediately. Traditionally, we have never produced medical-grade liquid oxygen. Yet when the need arose, we repurposed our Jamnagar refinery within days, to produce high-purity medical grade liquid oxygen and, within two weeks, we ramped up production to a massive 1100 Metric Tonnes per day," she added.

Ms Ambani said that RIL's Mission Vaccine Suraksha is one of India's largest corporate vaccination drives, to vaccinate 20 lakh people, including retired employees, partner company employees, and their families free of cost.

Reliance Industries Limited, the largest company in India by market capitalisation, held its 44th annual general meeting today.

