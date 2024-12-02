No Rooms, Meals For Bangladeshi Tourists In Tripura: Hotel Association

While hotels will not give rooms to Bangladeshi tourists, restaurants will not serve meals to them, the All-Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners' Association said in the statement.

The statement comes on a day when hundreds of people took out a massive rally around the Bangladeshi mission in Tripura's capital Agartala, protesting against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh as well as attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

Over 50 protesters allegedly entered the premises of the Bangladeshi mission in Agartala, leading to panic among the officials and staff at the complex.

India has described the incident as "deeply regrettable", and said diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

The Bangladesh interim government in a post on X said it "deeply resents the violent attack into Assistant High Commission in Agartala this afternoon, vandalization of the Mission premise and desecration of the Bangladesh flag."

A six-member delegation of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity, which held a protest rally over atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allowed inside the assistant high commission to submit a memorandum. "However, there was no breach of peace or trouble inside the Bangladesh mission as we drove out the protesters immediately," senior police officer Chiranjib Chakraborty told news agency PTI.

India has said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. India has expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

Mr Das, arrested for alleged sedition, should be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner, India has said.

Ties between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.