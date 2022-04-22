No Resistance Within Congress To Prashant Kishor Joining: Digvijaya Singh To NDTV

It will be Congress president's decision on Prashant Kishor's induction, says Digvijaya Singh

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor's analysis on the Congress is "impressive" and there is no internal resistance to him joining the party, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said today.

Describing Prashant Kishor's analysis of the Congress's decline and his roadmap for the party's revival as impressive, Digvijaya Singh said: "He is a statistics man. There is nothing very new, nothing that we did not know. There is no resistance to his suggestions. The only question is of how you present an issue and how the party picks up those issues."

Mr Singh is seen to be one of the Congress leaders who have reservations about giving Prashant Kishor a party post.

"I have had a very close association with him. I have had intense interactions with him. He is a political analyst. His journey has been from one party to the other. The kind of political commitment or the ideological commitment is not obvious. But now that he has come forward with concrete suggestions and the presentation he has put up is quite good," said the Congress leader.