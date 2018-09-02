No Poison Found In Body Of Unnao Rape Case Witness, Says Police

Yunus was a witness in the case registered by the CBI. (Representational)

The postmortem report of Yunus, a key witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, has ruled out poisoning as the cause of his death, the police said. The burial of the man even before a postmortem was done, was seen as suspicious and various opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, had commented on it.



There were allegations that Yunus, who died on August 18, was murdered and his body was exhumed on August 26 despite his family's disapproval.



"The FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report of Yunus has been received by the Unnao Superintendent of Police. No poison has been detected in the viscera, which was sent for chemical analysis," Anand Kumar, a senior police officer from Lucknow, was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India today.



"This should end all speculation and settle the cause of his death beyond doubt," the officer added.



Yunus's family had claimed that he died of a liver ailment for which he was receiving medical treatment since 2013. But his uncle had alleged that he had been murdered and demanded a postmortem examination.



He was a witness in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation after the father of a 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, died in April. Yunus claimed he had seen the man being beaten up by Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of the lawmaker.

On Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had termed Yunus's death "mysterious" and his burial "hurried".



In July, the CBI had filed charges against Atul Singh Sengar and four others, who were allegedly his accomplices. They have been accused of murder and other related offences.