'No One Has Right To...': Sachin Pilot To NDTV On Kangana Ranaut Row

Congress leader Sachin Pilot today weighed in on the controversy over fellow party leader Supriya Shrinate's remarks on actor Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's pick from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

"If someone says something wrong, we will never defend it. The language shouldn't be unparliamentary. Character assassination is not nice. Politics should always issue-based," Mr Pilot said at NDTV Yuva Conclave.

"In such a big election, we should focus on issues. We should underline the issues that directly concern the voters, the common public," he added.

A derogatory Instagram post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Kangana Ranaut's electoral debut prompted the National Commission of Women to file a complaint against the politician.

The post accompanying a photo of Ms Ranaut landed weeks before the national elections.