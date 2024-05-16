'No One Has Any Policy, Intention, Ambition': Chirag Paswan Jabs INDIA Bloc

"We (NDA) are crossing the target of 400 very easily," Chirag Paswan said (File)

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief and candidate from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat Chirag Paswan launched a scathing attack against the INDIA bloc and said that they are unclear about their policy.

"The policy of the INDI alliance is not clear. AAP is fighting elections in Delhi with Congress and in Punjab it is fighting against them. If this is not Bhanumati's family, then what is?" Mr Paswan said.

"No one has any policy, intention or ambition... We (NDA) are crossing the target of 400 very easily... It is also certain that we have achieved the majority in these four phases," he added.

He further stated that the NDA has already registered a majority after the four phases of the election. Adding to that, he said, "Now in the upcoming voting phases, we will get to know how further the NDA's seat graph will rise."

Notably, the 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats. As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest for 17 and 16 seats, respectively.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will contest one seat each.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)