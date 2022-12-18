No Offence Found Against Former Madras High Court Chief Justice: Centre

Former Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani. (File)

The CBI did not register any case based on a reference from the Supreme Court to take action against a former Chief Justice of Madras High Court as the verification did not disclose the commission of a cognizable offence, Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

"CBI had received a reference dated September 26, 2019 from Secretary General of Supreme Court of India. CBI, on verification, found that the reference did not disclose commission of a cognizable offence and accordingly, no offence has been registered," Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said.

He was replying to a question by DMK's Lok Sabha member A K P Chinraj who had asked, "whether CBI has received any direction from July 2019 to November 2019 from Supreme Court or Chief Justice of India to take action against former Chief Justice of Madras High Court, and if so, the details thereof; and whether any FIR has been registered by CBI in this regard and if so, the details and status thereof".

Officials said the reference was about former Madras High Court Chief Justice Vijaya K Tahilramani.

The then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had allowed the CBI to take action "in accordance with law" against Justice Tahilramani on the alleged adverse intelligence report about her.

According to official sources, Intelligence Bureau had submitted a five-page report after Justice Tahilramani resigned following the collegium's recommendation to transfer her on August 28, 2019 to the Meghalaya High Court.

