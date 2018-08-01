'Arrest Me': Amit Shah's Dare To Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Rally

BJP chief Amit Shah plans to hold a rally in Kolkata on August 11.

BJP chief Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata this month has come under a cloud again, with the Delhi unit of the party accusing the Bengal police of refusing permission. The BJP chief, who has handed his party a target of 50 per cent Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, plans to visit Kolkata on August 11.

While the party is making plans to hold a protest outside the city police headquarters, Amit Shah said, "I am going. Let them arrest me if they want".

Sources in the party's state unit, however, said the police have not refused permission, they are yet to respond.

Four years ago, Kolkata's civic body had refused permission for a rally of Amit Shah. The rally was finally held after t he BJP got a go ahead from the Calcutta High Court.

The face -off had fuelled the animosity between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. Bengal is one of the few non-BJP, non-Congress states and ranks high on the target list of Mr Shah along with Kerala.

As of now, the BJP has minimal presence in the assembly with just three seats. In 2014, the party won just two Lok Sabha seats from the state. But over the last two years, the BJP has managed to dislodge the Left and become the main opposition party in the state.