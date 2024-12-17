No New Enrolment Under Ladli Behna Plan in Madhya Pradesh For 16 Months: Minister

There are nearly 1.29 crore beneficiaries under the scheme.

The fresh registration of beneficiaries under the Madhya Pradesh BJP government's Ladli Behna scheme for women has not been started after August 20, 2023, minister Nirmala Bhuria said on Tuesday.

The scheme is continuing and financial assistance is being provided under it to the eligible beneficiaries, the women and child development minister stated in a written reply in the state assembly to a question asked by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal.

Under the government's flagship Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, started about six months before the November 2023 assembly elections in MP, the state government provides Rs 1,250 per month to the eligible women beneficiaries.

There are nearly 1.29 crore beneficiaries under the scheme.

Grewal asked multiple questions about the continuity of the scheme and new enrolments of eligible women under it.

In reply, Bhuria stated, "Under the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana, in the first phase, registration of beneficiaries has been done till August 20, 2023. New registration has not been started." The minister also said that instructions are issued separately to receive new applications under the scheme.

Pre-registration was done through the instructions of the women and child development department dated March 4, 2023 and July 20, 2023 and the scheme has been implemented in a phased manner, Bhuria said.

The scheme is continuing, hence benefits are being given to the beneficiaries, the minister said.

In March 2023, the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the Ladli Behna scheme.

Initially, Rs 1,000 were provided to the women beneficiaries, but the amount was increased to Rs 1,250 in October 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)