Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme Has Seen No New Beneficiaries For 16 Months: Minister

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana provided Rs 1,000 a month to eligible women.

No fresh registrations have been accepted under the Madhya Pradesh government's flagship Ladli Behna scheme, which was seen as having played a key role in the BJP remaining in power in the state, since August 20, 2023 - two months before the state elections - a minister informed the Assembly today.

The minister's statement comes at a time when government functionaries have been asserting that the state will increase the amount given to eligible women from the economically poor sections under the scheme from Rs 1,250 per month to Rs 3,000 - as promised after its introduction last year. She informed the Assembly that the amount is not being changed as of now.

On Tuesday, which was the second day of the winter session, Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar raised four key questions regarding the scheme. He asked when the government intended to restart registrations for women who missed out during its launch and those who are newly eligible; whether it plans to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 in the Rs 22,400-crore supplementary budget tabled on Tuesday; whether the eligibility age would be reduced from the current 21 to 18; and if the upper age limit would be extended beyond 60 years.

Response

Answering Mr Parmar's questions, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria said the government has no plans to initiate fresh registrations under the scheme as of now. She said there was no proposal to raise the monthly assistance from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000 in the supplementary budget and no change in the eligibility age was being considered.

Ms Bhuria clarified that the age limit remains unchanged because individuals above 60 years already receive benefits under the old-age pension scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in June 2023 under then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, provided Rs 1,000 a month to eligible women. The number of beneficiaries under the scheme is 1.29 crore.

The monthly amount was increased to Rs 1,250 in October the same year, a month before the Assembly elections, with a promise of gradual increments of Rs 250 until the sum reached Rs 3,000. This promise was also a key highlight of the BJP's manifesto.

The opposition Congress has repeatedly criticised the BJP government for failing to implement even the next increment - and raising the amount to Rs 1,500 - since last year. It has also questioned Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's reassurances that the Rs 3,000 goal will be achieved within four years.

The success of the Ladli Behna Yojana inspired similar schemes for women in other states, which have also proved to be electoral successes. Last month, the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' powered the landslide by the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra and the Hemant Soren-led government also won a second term after introducing the 'Maiya Samman Yojana'.