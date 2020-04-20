'A Moment Of Relief': No New COVID-19 Case In Goa For 2 Weeks

Coronavirus: Manipur has also announced that there is no active case in the state (File)

The complete nationwide lockdown announced by the centre last month seems to have worked in Goa as the prominent tourist destination hasn't reported a coronavirus in case in two weeks. The seven people who had tested positive for the virus in January have recovered, the centre said on Monday.

"There is good news from Goa - all patients have been discharged," Joint Secretary (Health) Lav Aggarwal said at a press briefing.

On Sunday, the state had conducted 110 coronavirus tests out of which 64 are negative; reports of the remaining 46 are awaited.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has praised the state's doctors and health workers for their contribution in the fight against the virus.

"A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020," he tweeted.

On Monday, government offices in the state became functional. All senior officers reported to duty at their offices.

Goa was one of the few states that had announced a complete lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew on March 22.

Meanwhile, Manipur has also announced that there is no active case in the state.

"I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free. Both patients have fully recovered and have tested negative. There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

The country so far had 17,265 cases of coronavirus and saw the largest single-day spike over the last 24 hours, when 1,540 cases were detected. The data from Union Health Ministry also shows that 543 people have died. Thirty-six deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

