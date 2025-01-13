"No Matter How Much...": BJP On Arvind Kejriwal's Chances As Chief Minister

Parvesh Verma, BJP candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency that is currently represented by Arvind Kejriwal, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, saying he cannot become the Chief Minister of Delhi due to his bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court.

Verma claimed that Kejriwal's bail conditions bar him from entering the CM office, signing files, and even visiting the Secretariat.

"No matter how much he tries, Arvind Kejriwal cannot become the CM of Delhi. He is still out on bail and the case is still going on. When he was granted bail, the SC put a condition that he could neither go to the Secretariat nor go to the CM office, he could not even sign any file," Verma told ANI.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on September 13 while he was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities with Delhi's cancelled Excise policy.

There were certain conditions which barred him from entering the CM office and signing files. Other conditions were the furnishing of a surety bond of Rs 10 lakh and that Kejriwal will join the trial on each date unless an exemption is moved by him.

Verma hit out at AAP's National convenor further, claiming that 'black flags' are being flown in different slums of Delhi whenever the former CM visits the areas.

"The current situation is that when Arvind Kejriwal is visiting the slums of New Delhi constituency, he is being greeted with black flags because he has done nothing for the people," he added.

Verma had criticised Kejriwal for having 'no development' in the slums of Delhi in all the years of being in power and instead highlighted that whoever has gotten a house is due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban).

"All slum dwellers know that nothing has happened in 10 years, no development has taken place. If someone has got a house, it has been given by Prime Minister Modi, that is why every slum dweller is with the BJP," Verma told ANI.

He also narrated an incident of a person purportedly looking to get a house in Mehrauli through a Delhi government housing scheme and claimed that the person had not gotten a house in a decade.

"Just Yesterday 6-7 people came to me who told me they stay in Bhartiya Nagar in the New Delhi constituency. They had deposited Rs 70,000 to the government 12-13 years ago, they tried to meet Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly too and were told that they would get their house in a few months. But even today they stay in their jhuggis (huts)," Verma claimed.

While campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections, BJP and AAP have been trading attacks over allegations of being 'anti-poor.' Kejriwal has also claimed that he prevented previous bulldozer action in Shakur Basti and alleged BJP plans to raze the slums.

"They (BJP) do not want to build houses; these people are lying. Within the next five years, the slums of Delhi will be demolished, and people will be rendered homeless. They will be brought onto the streets," Kejriwal alleged while visiting a slum camp on Sunday.

The AAP leader had further alleged the LG had changed the land use rules to allow for demolition. "Their LG sahab has also changed the rules," Kejriwal said, citing a DDA meeting on December 27.

In reply, the Delhi LG called the former CM's claims a 'complete lie.'

Saxena denied Kejriwal's allegations and affirmed that the Delhi Development Authority has neither changed the Land Use of this colony nor has DDA given any eviction or demolition notice and accused Kejriwal of "misleading" the people.

The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)