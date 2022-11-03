"No Information Now That Anyone Is Missing": Official On Gujarat Tragedy

A top official today said that there is no information about anyone still being missing in the Gujarat bridge tragedy.

"A total of 135 people have died. But our control room is still operational. People can offer us all such information, we'll follow it up with due process," Morbi District Collector, GT Pandya, said.

Clockmaker Oreva, which renovated the century-old suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi, is accused of killer negligence that led to its collapse four days after its reopening and the death of 135 people on Sunday.