No Illegal Coaching Centres To Be Spared: Delhi Mayor On Students' Deaths

Following the tragic deaths of three students at a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar due to severe waterlogging, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated on Monday that she reached the site immediately after receiving the information, assessed the situation, and assured that illegally operating coaching centres would not be spared.

"Three students died after the basement of their coaching institute here was flooded with rainwater on July 27. As soon as I received information about the incident, I immediately reached the spot and assessed the situation. I wrote a letter to the MCD Commissioner and directed that action be taken against all coaching centres in Delhi that are operating illegally or not following MCD norms," said the Delhi Mayor.

"A sealing drive was launched in Rajinder Nagar by the MCD, during which 13 such coaching centres were seized. Today, another sealing drive took place in Rajinder Nagar, and six coaching institutes were sealed. An encroachment drive also took place. A sealing drive also occurred in Mukherjee Nagar. A Junior Engineer was terminated, and an Assistant Engineer was suspended. No illegal coaching centres will be spared," she further stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formed a high-level committee to investigate the flooding of the basement of the coaching institute, which led to the deaths of three civil service aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify the responsible parties, and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday after a nearby drain burst, claimed the lives of Shreya Yadav (from Uttar Pradesh), Nivin Dalwin (from Kerala), and Tanya Soni (from Telangana) when the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded.

The coaching centre was later sealed by the police.

The three civil services aspirants--two women and one man--died after a basement library at Rau's IAS Centre was flooded during heavy rain on Saturday night, reportedly causing the failure of the single biometric entry and exit point.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)