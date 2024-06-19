'No Hindrance In Water Supply From Haryana': Nayab Saini Amid Delhi Crisis

"Mr Kejriwal is unable to work for the welfare of the public," Nayab Saini said (File)

As the water crisis is deepening in the capital city, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday blamed Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government for mismanagement.

He further blamed the government and the minister for indulging in corruption rather than focusing on the public welfare.

Meanwhile, he also called Delhi's public like a family to him and asserted that Haryana is supplying ample water to Delhi.

Addressing the media on the issue of the water crisis, Mr Saini said, "Delhi's public is family to us and we are providing an adequate share of water to them."

Mr Saini further asserted that Arvind Kejriwal and the government are indulged only in corruption rather than fulfilling the promises they made to the residents of Delhi.

"The Delhi government and Chief Minister Kejriwal made huge promises to the public, but instead of fulfilling it, they were nestled into the corruption. Due to their mistakes, Delhi's public is suffering. Delhi's Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and ministers of the Delhi government, all are in jail due to charges of corruption."

He further stated that due to the negligence of Arvind Kejriwal and his government, the citizens of Delhi have to suffer and there are no discrepancies in water supply from Haryana.

"Mr Kejriwal is unable to work for the welfare of the public, as his government was more inclined towards corruption, the reason why Delhi is suffering. The water supply is adequate to Delhi but the Delhi government is unable to streamline the water distribution system there. They couldn't even have organized the water collection spots. Due to the mistakes of Kejriwal and his government, the public of Delhi is suffering. There is no hindrance in water supply from Haryana."

Earlier, on Monday, the Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini took a potshot at Delhi's government for neglecting and mismanaging the issue of water supply.

Addressing media persons, Haryana CM said, "We are providing them sufficient water. First, the AAP government should do some introspection on themselves. They are more focused on corruption rather than fulfilling its promises to the public. They should focus on implementing developmental schemes for the public of Delhi rather than doing corruption."

Taking it further, Mr Saini stated, "They have been running the government for the last 10 years, they should have worked on the water distribution system instead of blaming another state for the water supply. We (Haryana) are providing more than sufficient water to them. Delhi's public is ours too if they suffer, we also suffer. But the way their government lied to the public by not providing any facilities or building an effective system due to corruption, I think Delhi's public should give a befitting reply to them."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)