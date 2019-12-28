'No Harm In Backtracking': Bombay Archbishop To Centre On Citizenship Law

Archbishop of Bombay appeals for peace and unity in the face of violent protests against NRC, CAA

The Archbishop of Bombay appealed for "peace, justice and unity" yesterday in a Christmas-time message that comes amid a wave of protests against contentious amendments to the citizenship law. In his statement Oswald Cardinal Gracias, who was appointed to his post by Pope Benedict XVI in October 2006, said religion "could never be" the test of citizenship for any country and reminded the central government there was "no harm in backtracking... if this is necessary for the good of the country and our people".

Earlier this month Home Minister Amit Shah had said the centre would not back down from implementing the controversial CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) despite widespread antagonism from opposition and civil society.

In his message the Archbishop also warned the centre against pursuing a policy that could lead to the "polarisation of our peoples along religious lines".

Massive protests against the CAA and the equally controversial NRC (National Register of Citizens) have been held in Mumbai over the past weeks; on Friday hundreds of activists gathered at the Azad Maidan in the southern part of the city to voice their opposition.

"The ongoing controversy, demonstrations and counter-demonstrations concerning the Citizenship Amendment Act is a cause of great anxiety for all citizens and could harm the country. There is a danger that there could be a polarization of our peoples along religious lines, which is very harmful for the country," Oswald Cardinal Gracias said yesterday.

"Religion should never be the criterion for citizenship of a country. Nor is violence a solution when there is a difference of opinion," he added.

The CAA makes, for the first time, religion the test of Indian citizenship. The government says it will help non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries get citizenship if they fled because of religious persecution. Critics say it discriminates against Muslims and violate secular tenets of the Constitution.

Amit Shah had earlier said "come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship", only hours after violence hit Seelampur in the eastern part of Delhi.

Protests against the NRC and CAA have turned violent in some parts of the country, with cops and protestors accusing the other of instigating violence that has been particularly severe in Delhi and UP, where at least 21 have died - many of gunshot injuries - since the centre pushed the CAA through parliament last month.

UP police had initially denied opening firing on protestors but admitted to doing so after videos emerged online showing otherwise. Delhi Police were earlier accused of a brutal crackdown on students from Jamia Millia University - they too have been accused of opening fire - who had begun a peaceful protest march against the CAA.

In his statement the Archbishop urged both sides to reach a peaceable resolution to the situation.

"It is necessary the government dialogues with those opposing the Act and come to an agreement about the way forward with justice, equity and fairness. There is no harm in backtracking: changing course if this is necessary for the good of the country and our people," the Archbishop's statement read, adding that Christmas was a time for "peace, justice and unity".