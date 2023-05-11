'No Goodwill In His Praise, Only Malice': Vasundhara Raje Attacks Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot has deliberately said this to harm me, Vasundhara Raje said. (File)

BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Thursday targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently said she helped save his government during a rebellion by his party's MLAs in 2020, saying there is no goodwill in his praise but "only malice".

Addressing a meeting in Chhoti Khatu (Nagaur), Vasundhara Raje said Ashok Gehlot could never get a majority since 2003 and therefore considers her a thorn in his path.

Mr Gehlot had said in Dholpur on Sunday that he survived the rebellion by Congress MLAs in 2020 because BJP leaders Ms Raje and Kailash Meghwal did not support a "conspiracy to topple" his government through money power.

"Ashok Gehlot has never got a majority since 2003. That's why he considers me his biggest enemy and a thorn in his path. That's why there is no goodwill for me in his praise, there is only malice," Ms Raje said in Nagaur.

"He has deliberately said this to harm me. Otherwise, he has been using indecent and objectionable language against me the past 20 years, which I have not forgotten," she said.

Targeting Ashok Gehlot as well as his bete noire within the Congress Sachin Pilot, Ms Raje said, "One spoke in Dholpur and the other in Ajmer today. Elections have come and I am everyone's target. The aim is to only harm me."

