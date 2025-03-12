No Gold Purchase Receipt, Rs 2 Crore At Home: What Led To Ranya Rao's Arrest

On the day that Kannada actor Ranya Rao's gold smuggling attempt came to light, she was a passing through the green channel, an airport zone for those who have no items to declare to the customs department, with 14 kilograms of gold concealed on her person.

After arriving at the Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai on March 4, she was intercepted by Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials based on specific intelligence. To questions on whether she had dutiable goods, gold, any other contraband to declare before the Indian Customs, Rao replied in the negative.

While Rao did not make a baggage declaration with the Indian Customs, she also did not have a purchase receipt or documents to prove she legally bought the gold.

The metal detector door indicated presence of a metal, after which her hand baggage and trolley were scanned. However, nothing was found. Then Rao's personal examination revealed where the gold was. Gold bars were fastened to her waist and calf muscles using crepe bandage and tissues, while some bars and cut pieces were hidden in her shoes and pants' pockets.

The retrieval of 14213.050 grams of 24 karat gold from Rao was the beginning of similar such seizures. The permitted threshold of carrying gold as per Customs Act, 1962 is of the value of Rs 1 crore.

A follow-up search at her Lavelle Road residence for goods liable to confiscation and documents relevant to investigation resulted in Rs 2.67 crore cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore being found. She was unable to provide the source of the cash and invoices for the jewellery.

Further, Dubai Customs declarations from November and December last year showed that she had purchased gold from Dubai and had informed the Customs there that she intended to travel with it to Geneva. However, her travel history shows she deviated and landed in India with it. She was also charged with duty evasion to the tune of Rs 4.83 crore, much higher than the Rs 50 lakhs limit.

Her multiple visits to Dubai gave the authorities grounds to believe that she might continue smuggling gold into India, necessitating her arrest. Further factors behind her arrest were to prevent her from committing further such offences "as she appears to be part of a larger syndicate with considerable resources and a sophisticated network".

As per the DRI arrest memo, she has not rendered full cooperation in the investigation, failing to disclose all facts. Rao's arrest will also prevent any attempts to tamper evidence, the memo read.

The Karnataka government ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the gold smuggling case involving Rao, who is the step-daughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao.

The CID has been directed to investigate possible lapses by the police department and any collusion in connection with the case. Additionally, the state government has ordered a separate probe into Rao's step-father DGP Ramachandra Rao.