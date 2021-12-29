No Fresh Covid Restrictions In Delhi, 'Yellow Alert' To Continue

Delhi has also recorded the highest number of Omicron cases in India.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today in a meeting decided not to impose any fresh restrictions in the national capital in view of the steadily rising number of Covid cases and fears of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

It was decided that the "yellow alert" of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue for some time. A decision on further restrictions will be taken in the next DDMA meeting, after monitoring bed occupancy in hospitals.

The virtual review meeting of the DDMA was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and was attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and several experts.

The colour-coded action plan determines levels of restrictions in activities based on three parameters - the test positivity rate of Covid cases, cumulative active cases, and occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals. Restrictions have been classified under Yellow, Amber, Orange, and Red alerts. While Yellow is the lowest level of alert, Red is the highest, which will bring the city under a complete lockdown.

A yellow alert is issued if the positivity rate remains over 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days, or cumulative new positive cases (for a duration of one week) touch 1,500 cases, or the average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals remains 500 for a week.

Delhi on Tuesday imposed restrictions after a yellow alert was issued following the capital's biggest single-day spike in infections in six months, with 331 new cases on Monday. The positivity rate - the percentage of samples that return positive - was above 0.5 per cent for two days.

The capital city registered another massive spike in daily Covid cases on Tuesday, with 496 fresh cases, the highest since June 2. The positivity rate also rose to 0.89 per cent along with one fatality.

Chief Minister Kejriwal had recently assured the people that the government is prepared to handle a surge in Covid cases. "We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases in Delhi," he had said, adding that Covid cases were mild and there was no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers.