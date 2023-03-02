No 'Family Photo' At G20 Meet In Delhi. Here's Why

This is the second time at a G20 Foreign Ministers' meet the "family photo" will not be held.

Foreign Ministers attending a G20 meeting in Delhi will not gather for a "family photo" over the ongoing Ukraine war and sharp differences emerging between the G7 (Group of Seven) countries and Russia.

The G7 leaders would not agree to share frame with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is attending the conclave, said sources.

The G7 countries comprise the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

This is the second consecutive time at a G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting that the customary photo session will not be held. The G7 leaders had turned down the "family photo" at the 2022 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Bali, Indonesia. There was no photo session even at the Bali Summit though Russian President Vladimir Putin had skipped it and was attended by Lavrov.

The G7 countries had decided there will be no walkouts when Lavrov addresses the G20 sessions, a source pointed out. Their ministers will stay back during those sessions but would express their stand of isolating Russia by skipping the "family photo".