'No Errors': Hospital Cleared In Jayalalithaa Death Case

A report by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel of doctors has asserted that the treatment provided to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was as per "correct medical practice and no errors" have been found in the care provided.

This provides relief for Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted.

With direction from the Supreme Court, the AIIMS panel was formed to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission.

The panel found the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa's health was fully observed and also agreed with Apollo's treatment and diagnosis.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had requested a probe over her death which led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.

Arumughaswamy Commission commenced its investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam.

Over 157 witnesses related to Jayalalithaa have appeared before the Arumughaswamy Commission and put forward their points of view.

In 2019, Apollo Hospital moved the Madras High Court seeking an interim stay on proceedings of the probe panel.

The plea claimed that the probe panel has gone beyond the scope of its terms and references and behaved in a partial manner to fasten liability on Apollo Hospitals. The Madras High Court rejected Apollo Hospital's plea to the objections to the enquiry commission.

Thereafter, Apollo appealed to the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order, following which the Supreme Court ordered AIIMS to set up a medical board to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission to understand the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.

Based on the medical records, a final diagnosis was made of Bacteremia and Septic shock with a respiratory infection.

There was also evidence of heart failure. She had uncontrolled diabetes during admission, which was treated. There was also a history of hypertension, hyperthyroid, asthmatic, irritable bowel syndrome and atopic dermatitis and the medical panel at AIIMS has said that it "agrees with the final diagnosis".

