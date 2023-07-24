'No End To Callousness Of State Government': Shashi Tharoor On Manipur

Congress's Shashi Tharoor, at the end of another chaotic day in parliament, sharply criticized the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not speaking on the issue. In every nation with a parliamentary system, the Prime Minister is accountable to parliament, and he should take the members "into his confidence" if there is any particular reason for not dismissing the elected government of Manipur, he said. There is "no end to ineptitude and callousness of the state government," Mr Tharoor added.

"It has been an irony for some time. The Prime Minister barely speaks in a house where he is a member. He is one of our most eloquent orators... He speaks from every stage and at every available opportunity," Mr Tharoor told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

"This is one of the gravest crisis our country has faced in a long time... There has been a horrendous loss of lives... 140 or more were killed... there were rapes and violence. On top of that horrendous displacement -- 50,000 people lost their homes. And now it is spreading. In Mizoram, there has been a backlash and Meities are fleeing the state," Mr Tharoor said, declaring that there cannot be a more important subject that needs PM Modi's attention.

"I have no doubts that the state would have found itself under President's Rule (had it been an Opposition-ruled state)," Mr Tharoor added.

"We have had stories of FIRs being filed and ignored for 17 days, really horrific stories of handing over of weapons... The state government is essentially absent without leave. If all this is acceptable to the central government, they must tell the parliament why," he underscored.

The united opposition, he added, is ready for a debate on the issue, but it is essential that the Prime Minister speaks first.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day today amid unrelenting protests by opposition members for PM Modi's statement on the Manipur situation. The protests continued even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the House that the government will discuss the issue.

Rajya Sabha proceedings too were adjourned for the day following an uproar over the Manipur issue and the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh for the rest of the monsoon session.

The BJP has alleged that the opposition is running away from a discussion in Parliament as it does not want certain facts to become public.

"Manipur issue pertains to internal and national security… When the Home Minister is asking them to come and discuss, what are the facts of Manipur violence that the Congress wants to hide?" Union minister Smriti Irani said at a press conference.