No Encroachment On Properties Of Displaced People, Says Manipur Government

The Manipur government, citing a Supreme Court order, has asked people not to encroach on the properties of those who fled because of the ethnic violence, as this could aggravate the law and order situation.

In view of the five-month strife that started on May 3, approximately 70,000 men, women and children belonging to Meitei, Kuki-Zo and other communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums.

Several thousands have sought refuge in neighbouring states, including Mizoram.

In an order on Tuesday, Manipur Commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh said the Supreme Court, responding to a petition, asked the state on September 25 to protect religious buildings from encroachment and damage or destruction.

"The Government of Manipur should ensure the protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as the properties which have been destroyed or burnt in the violence and prevent their encroachment," the order read.

In case any property has been encroached upon, the encroachers should be asked to vacate the property. Non-compliance would make the person liable for "contempt of court", the order added, quoting the top court order.

Mr Singh also said Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts have been advised to implement the directions of the Supreme Court.

"No individual or organisation without any exception shall violate the orders passed by the Supreme Court under any circumstances. Anybody found violating the same shall be booked under relevant provision of law of the land for the time being in force and shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court," the government order read.